Record temperatures in Milwaukee make for November beach day

Milwaukee's Bradford Beach was the place to be Thursday, Nov. 10 as a record 77-degree day graced the area.

Before saying hello to the winter blues, it was time to celebrate fall going out with a bang. Surfer Adam Clarke dove right in.

"I’m getting a little surfing in, in November – 70-plus degrees – just trying to enjoy the lake and enjoy this last little bit of warm weather before the deep freeze," he said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Clarke said November is known for having the best waves, but with the warm temperatures and fewer layers to wear, he said Thursday was a dream.

"Today is very pleasant, if you wanted to – really really, wanted to – you could wear board shorts, maybe a rash guard," he said.

Adam Clarke surfs at Bradford Beach on Nov. 10, 2022 -- a record-high 77 degrees

Dan Erson and sons play at Bradford Beach on Nov. 10, 2022 -- a record-high 77 degrees

Parents like Dan Erson dug up the sand toys and took full advantage of Thursday's temperature, too. He said it's all about soaking it in for as long as you can.

"Picnic on the beach. Everybody brought lunch," he said. "It’s going to get cold. Being a stay-at-home dad with three boys, winters are long and miserable around here."

The temperatures won't last long; a high of 41 degrees is in the Friday forecast.