War in Israel; Wisconsin impact hitting hard for some families

The war in Israel is impacting people in southeast Wisconsin. Some have not heard from family members or friends there. Others live in feat as the horror in Israel drags on.

At the Friendship Circle in Fox Point, inclusion is at the center of the nonprofit. But when Executive Director Rabbi Levi Stein got to work on Monday, Oct. 9, the first thing he addressed was the war in Israel.

"It’s something you have to talk about because you can’t ignore what’s going on," Stein said.

Rabbi Levi Stein

Many of the staff at the Friendship Circle are Jewish and have some connection to Israel – whether it is family or friends. Stein's niece is there now for school.

"She’s like they are sleeping in a bunker. There’s sirens going off every day, all day," Stein said.

Stein's niece is OK. But Stein said the war is taking an emotional toll on the people in Wisconsin – people like Terry Miller.

"It’s very close to home. I was actually in Israel three times last year," Miller said.

Terry Miller

Miller found out about the war when she was coming home from the synagogue over the weekend. She said police drove past her – heading towards the synagogue. Miller thinks it was a precautionary safety measure.

"It’s terrifying. It’s totally discombobulating – it’s so upsetting it’s almost hard to talk about it," Miller said.

Miller has several friends who are in Israel – some she has heard from, but not everyone.

"Some of my friends who have not answered…I don’t know how they are," Miller said.

The war is leaving the Jewish community in southeast Wisconsin unsettled and feeling unsafe. That is why Stein hopes to bring something positive to the community – like solidarity.

"Use this tragedy as an opportunity to unite and do something good in return," Stein said.