Minnesota's mask mandate ends, officially

Minnesota's mask mandate ended suddenly Friday after the Minnesota Executive Council unanimously approved Gov. Tim Walz's order rescinding the masking requirement.

The council, comprised of Walz and the four other statewide officials, voted 5-0. Members raised concerns about the timing but said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention left them with little choice. Thursday, the CDC said fully vaccinated people could go without masks in most indoor settings.

The CDC announcement undercut Walz's initial plan to remove the statewide mask mandate once 70% of Minnesota adults were vaccinated, or by July 1, whichever came first. Shortly before the Executive Council met Friday, state health officials reported that just 61% of Minnesotans age 16 and older have at least one dose of the vaccine and 51% are fully vaccinated.

"The horse is out of the barn, and we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do," said Auditor Julie Blaha, a Democrat who is on the Executive Council.

The council approved a 30-day extension of Walz's scaled-back emergency powers, which the governor said was necessary to continue a ban on evictions and speed vaccinations. Capacity limits on businesses and physical distancing rules will remain in place through May 28.

Masks will still be required in schools through the end of the school year. After that it will be up to local school districts.

Local governments and businesses can keep their own mask mandates in place. Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have already announced they will keep their requirements in effect.

Attorney General Keith Ellison said it was "urgent" that Minnesota address the disparities in vaccination rates between whites and minority populations. As of Friday, 57% of white Minnesotans had gotten a vaccine while 40 percent of Black Minnesotans had gotten a shot, according to state health data.

Walz and Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the state was heavily focused on vaccine equity, deploying mobile vaccination buses to underserved communities and delivering doses to migrant workers.

"We're not stopping until we get at those gaps you mention," Walz told Ellison.