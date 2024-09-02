Walz motorcade; press van crash in Milwaukee County

The Brief Press pool vehicles in the Gov. Tim Walz motorcade were involved in a crash in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 2. Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Walz's vehicle was not involved in the crash.



Several press pool vehicles in the Gov. Tim Walz motorcade crashed on 794 in Milwaukee County just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

One reporter in the pool said, "We were violently thrown forward, as our van slammed into the one in front of us and was hit from behind."

Press van in Walz motorcade involved in crash on way to LaborFest in Milwaukee

The White House said two people did go to the hospital. Walz visited at least one of those two. A reporter on the scene said a staff member appeared to have a broken arm and got treated on the scene.

Gov. Walz spoke about the crash at the beginning of his speech Monday.

Press van in Walz motorcade involved in crash on way to LaborFest in Milwaukee

"And I want to express my sincere thanks to the US Secret Service and all the local first responders to their quick reaction to help," Walz said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating what caused the crash.

Press van in Walz motorcade involved in crash on way to LaborFest in Milwaukee

Walz and his wife were ahead of the crash. They were not involved.