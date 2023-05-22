Walworth County woman missing

article

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 30-year-old Katelyn Fischer. She was last seen Sunday night, May 21 around 9 p.m.

She was last seen leaving on foot from a group home in the Town of Richmond. She has no vehicle.

Fischer is described as a female, white, 5'06" tall, 230 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing black leggings with teal trim, blue tank top, flip-flops and carrying a burgundy purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walworth County Sheriff's Office at 262-741-4400.