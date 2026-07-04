Walworth County storm: Silo collapse, downed power lines among damage

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The Brief Walworth County was among the hardest hit during Friday's severe storms. Several people were injured when a silo collapsed on five people who were seeking shelter from the storm. There was significant damage to other buildings, trees, and power lines as well.



The severe storm that barreled through Walworth County on Friday, July 3, caused extensive damage throughout, including in the Sharon and Darien areas.

Sharon Fire and Rescue detailed part of its emergency response during and after the storm, which it described as "a full day."

Rescue response

What we know:

At 12:14 p.m., crews were dispatched to a structure fire on County Highway C. When they arrived, they found a high voltage transmission pole snapped, downing wires and burning in the road. There was no fire in the home, but there was significant damage to the electrical system.

Damaged power line

At 12:29 p.m., crews were dispatched to a traumatic injury call at a farm on US Highway 14. Five people were injured when a car with two people inside, along with three motorcyclists, pulled off the highway and took cover behind a barn from the storm.

Damaged vehicles and motorcycles from the silo collapse

At that time, the 80-foot-tall silo then collapsed on them. Additional ambulances and engines for personnel were called to the scene. Five people were transported to various medical centers, several with serious injuries.

A pole barn was nearly completely ripped apart

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At this same time, several MABAS (mutual aid box alarm system) alarms were called within the county for other building collapses, water rescues, and disaster response.

Once finished, all available units were reassigned to canvas the north half of Sharon Township to secure homes to make sure there were no gas leaks, energized power lines, or trees on the roadways. Most residents were busy cleaning up and did not need help. Sharon Fire and Rescue estimates over 40 homes were affected.

Debris littered around a farm property

Big picture view:

The Geneva Lake Police Department said 10 people – six adults and four children – were on a boat trying to get to safety when severe wind and waves overwhelmed the boat, it took on water, capsized and sank.

The six adults and one of the children were rescued from the water, police said, while three of the kids were missing when emergency responders got there. Those three children were found and later died despite life-saving attempts. All four of the children were wearing life jackets when the boat capsized.

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Walworth County storm damage

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Walworth County Undersheriff Tom Hausner said a strong storm caused "massive damage" when it hit southern Walworth County at around 12:10 p.m. A wave of 911 calls came in for reports of downed trees and power lines, vehicles crushed and people trapped in collapsed structures.

The sheriff's office said an emergency call-in of all off-duty deputies took place, and mutual aid from surrounding counties and state agencies was requested, to respond to life-safety calls.

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Downed trees and power lines blocked roads and delayed emergency response efforts across the county. Hausner said the town of Geneva and Lake Como areas "sustained massive damage" in particular.

The City of Lake Geneva declared a state of emergency. Donian Park and Oak Hill Cemetery are closed until further notice due to dangerous conditions, while Flat Iron Park and Library Park will be closed through the evening to clear debris.