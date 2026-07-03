The Brief Three people died on Geneva Lake after a boat overturned during severe weather. The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said storms caused "massive damage" Friday. Emergency assistance was requested from surrounding counties and state agencies.



Three people died on Geneva Lake after a boat overturned during severe weather that caused "massive damage" across Walworth County on Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

Walworth County storm damage

What we know:

Walworth County Undersheriff Tom Hausner said a strong storm hit southern Walworth County at around 12:10 p.m. A wave of 911 calls came in for reports of downed trees and power lines, vehicles crushed and people trapped in collapsed structures.

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The sheriff's office said an emergency call-in of all off-duty deputies took place, and mutual aid from surrounding counties and state agencies was requested, to respond to life-safety calls.

Downed trees and power lines blocked roads and delayed emergency response efforts across the county. Hausner said the town of Geneva and Lake Como areas "sustained massive damage" in particular.

Emergency response on Geneva Lake after storms lead to calls for water rescue on July 3, 2026.

The emergency response included a call to Geneva Lake for the overturned boat. First responders were able to rescue seven people who were on that boat, while three others were pronounced dead. The deaths are under investigation.

The City of Lake Geneva declared a state of emergency. Donian Park and Oak Hill Cemetery are closed until further notice due to dangerous conditions, while Flat Iron Park and Library Park will be closed through the evening to clear debris.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.