Walworth County motorcycle crash; Lake Geneva man dead

The Brief A Lake Geneva motorcyclist died after colliding with a vehicle in the Town of Geneva on Saturday, Oct. 5. The car was stopped, waiting for the oncoming traffic to clear. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.



A 53-year-old Lake Geneva man is dead after a collision between the man's motorcycle and a car that was stopped for oncoming traffic. The wreck happened on Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Town of Geneva.

Officials say the collision happened just after noon on Saturday at the intersection of Como Road and Alder Drive in the Town of Geneva. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was later identified as Shad Volbrecht.

The people in the car were not hurt.

A preliminary investigation revealed the car was stopped while waiting for oncoming traffic to clear and make a left turn when the motorcyclist rear-ended it.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating this incident.

Responding agencies include the Town of Geneva Police Department, the City of Lake Geneva Police Department, and Lake Geneva Fire and EMS.