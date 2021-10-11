Walworth County fatal crash; Elkhorn man faces multiple charges

article

A 33-year-old Elkhorn man is in custody following a fatal crash on Highway 12 near County Highway A in the Town of Sugar Creek in Walworth County on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Officials say around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, the Walworth County Sheriff’s 911 Communications Center received a report of a reckless driver. The caller reported the reckless driver nearly struck another car before crashing into a sign and entering back onto the highway continuing north on Highway 12. The caller continued to follow the reckless driver and provided information regarding the suspect failing to safely maintain the lane of travel. The caller reported at 11:32 p.m., the suspect vehicle struck an eastbound car on Highway 12 west of County Highway H in LaGrange.

A news release says sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene and located a car partially in the eastbound traffic lane. They also located an unconscious male in the vehicle but were unable to free him as a result of the damage to the vehicle and a fire that started in the engine compartment.

The identity of the deceased is pending identification and family notification by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle on the north side of Highway 12 in the ditch. The Walworth County Sheriff's Office identified the drive in a news release as Timothy Creiglow. Creiglow suffered significant injuries as a result of the crash – and was flown to a hospital.

Officials say the following charges have been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle

Open intoxicants in a motor vehicle

Operating left of center line

Operate while intoxicated 1st offense

Other charges may be referred to the district attorney as the investigation by the sheriff’s office into both crashes continues.

Creiglow’s bond was set at $150,000 cash by the Walworth County Circuit Court.