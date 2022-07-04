Walworth County fatal crash, 11 patients

One person died at the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon, July 4 in the Town of Linn in Walworth County.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area near State Highway 120 and County Highway B.

Three vehicles were involved. Officials said first responders had 11 total patients. Nine were transported to the hospital, and one victim later died at the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.