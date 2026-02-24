Walworth County 'disturbance,' man charged with attempted homicide

article

The Brief A woman died at the scene of a Walworth County "disturbance" on Saturday. Prosecutors charged a man for a fight that happened inside the home. It's unclear at this time how the 62-year-old woman died.



A woman died at the scene of a Walworth County "disturbance" on Saturday. While nobody has been charged in her death, the sheriff's office has charged a man for a fight that happened inside the home.

911 call

The backstory:

On Saturday night, Walworth County sheriff's deputies were sent to a home on Pine Court in the town of Lafayette after a 911 call disconnected.

Deputies arrived and found two people, who appeared to be injured and bleeding, fighting inside the home. Deputies separated and detained those two people, who were later taken to a hospital.

Additional law enforcement officers responded to help. They searched the home and found a woman, now identified as 62-year-old Jody Marzello, unconscious in a bedroom. She died at the scene despite life-saving attempts from first responders.

What we know:

The sheriff's office identified one of the people involved in the altercation as 38-year-old Joseph Christmas, who is charged with five felonies – including attempted homicide – related to the fight.

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time how Marzello died. The sheriff's office said no charges have been filed related to her death, and the investigation remains active.

