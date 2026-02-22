Walworth County death investigation, person of interest in custody

article

The Brief A death investigation is underway at a home in Walworth County. Police responded to a 911 call and found two men fighting in the home, and also found an unconscious woman in a bedroom. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.



Authorities in Walworth County are investigating a death at a home just north of Elkhorn on Saturday evening, Feb. 21.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, at about 7:30 p.m. the communications center got a 911 call about a disturbance at a home on Pine Court in the Town of Lafayette, which is just north of Elkhorn and off of US Highway 12.

The call was disconnected and squads were immediately dispatched to the location.

When deputies arrived, they found two men inside the home who were fighting, and both had apparent injuries and were bleeding. They were separated and detained.

More deputies, along with the City of Elkhorn police and the Wisconsin State Patrol, arrived on scene to assist.

Authorities searched the home and found a woman, white, age 62, in a bedroom and unconscious. Life-saving measures were performed by deputies and Elkhorn EMS, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two men were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

A person of interest is in custody. This is an ongoing investigation and an isolated incident, and the sheriff's office says there is no current threat to the community.