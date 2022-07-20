Walworth County crash; 1 dead, 2 hurt in Town of Spring Prairie

article

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Town of Spring Prairie on Wednesday morning, July 20.

Officials say around 8:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an automobile crash at the intersection of State Highway 11 and County Highway JS. Deputies located a blue vehicle with significant front end damage in the westbound traffic lane and a silver vehicle off the roadway.

The silver vehicle had extensive passenger-side damage. Despite life-saving measures, the front seat passenger from the silver vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office. The driver from the silver vehicle was taken to a trauma center via Flight for Life.

The driver of the blue vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office responded with the Lyons Fire Department and assistance was provided by the Lake Geneva Fire Department, Rochester Fire Department, Burlington Fire Department, Burlington Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Walworth County Medical Examiner, Walworth County Highway Department, and Flight for Life.