Walnut Way holds ribbon cutting for 2nd phase of Wellness Commons

Walnut Way Conservation Corp. on Wednesday, Dec. 9 held a ribbon-cutting for the second phase of the Innovations & Wellness Commons project located near 16th and North Avenue.

Walnut Way is a neighborhood-based nonprofit known for its innovative work in economic and environmental health and wellness.

The Commons includes solar panel and battery storage as well as a number of energy-efficient and stormwater management features.

Antonio Butts, Walnut Way’s Executive Director, spoke at the ribbon-cutting saying:

“Through the Innovations & Wellness Commons, we are providing space for culturally relevant wellness and health services for residents, accelerating entrepreneurs in the health and wellness sectors, and spurring pathways for employment in the health care sector. We are focused on both the ‘what’ and the ‘how,’ with the vision of individual and community transformation.”

This was the second phase of the project is new construction of 5,470 sq. ft. 1.5 story building built on the parking lot adjacent to phase one. Phase two also includes street-level commercial space, second-floor offices, and a 2,000 sq. ft. rooftop terrace overlooking W. North Avenue.

Butts also announced a $350,000 donation from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation Anonymous Fund, which recently closed the capital campaign, making the project debt-free.