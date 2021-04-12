Walk-ins accepted at Wisconsin Center COVID vaccination site

Vaccination sites like the Wisconsin Center are seeing a decrease in supply and demand amid efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccine confidence among residents.

The Wisconsin Center is now allowing walk-ins after initially using an appointment-only system. Officials say the number of doses administered each week is far lower than the Wisconsin Center's capacity.

At North and South Division High School, the two walk-in sites are also able to administer thousands of more shots than what they're currently doing each week. While many Milwaukee residents getting their COVID-19 vaccines at North Division High School Monday, April 12 said they were feeling a sense of relief, others admitted they're still nervous about the process.

"You never know who you’re going to be around. At least I know I’ll be safe and my family will be safe," said Sharee Harris.

"It’s right here in the neighborhood. A lot of people’s within walking distance," said Ricky Davis.

"I was scared. I was really scared at first," said LaShawn.

Even though she received her first shot Monday morning, LaShawn said she still has concerns about the speed at which the vaccine was developed and approved.

"It came very quickly. It was rushed, so we don’t know, we’re injecting this into our bodies," said LaShawn.

According to the CDC, 167 million shots have been administered so far in the U.S. under the most intense safety monitoring in history. No long-term effects have been detected and of the 2,800 reports of death among those who received the vaccine, a review of available medical information revealed no evidence that the vaccine played a role.

To help promote vaccine confidence in the Milwaukee area, a $900 million media and grassroots campaign launched Monday, focusing on fellow community members' experiences and reasons for getting the vaccine.

Despite her hesitancy, LaShawn said what she does know about the dangers of the coronavirus ultimately outweighed the doubts she has about the vaccine.

"If you don’t get the vaccine, that you can possibly catch COVID-19 and die from that, as well, so I just said, 'OK, let’s get the vaccine.' Maybe I can save my life and someone else’s, as well," she said.

At the Wisconsin Center, officials said they are not checking ID -- and offered a reminder that these shots are free. The only questions you will be asked are about your medical history, and that's the same for all vaccination sites.