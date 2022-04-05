Menomonee Falls Tide Pod theft, police seek suspect

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly stole $233.03 worth of Tide Pods from Walgreens on March 21.

Police said the suspect left the store near Appleton and Pilgrim around 2 p.m. that day without paying for the laundry detergent.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the P3 app.

