Walgreens closing Milwaukee location, cites market 'dynamics'

article

Walgreens will close a store on Milwaukee's north side, the company confirmed to FOX6 News on Tuesday.

The store near Teutonia and Capitol will close Jan. 15.

In a statement, Walgreens said took "several factors" into account when deciding to close the location. Those factors included "dynamics of the local market, and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Full Walgreens statement:

"With Walgreens goal to be the independent partner of choice, not just in pharmacy but also in healthcare services where we can improve healthcare, lower costs, and help patients, we are creating the right network of stores in the right locations.

"When faced with the difficult decision to close a location, several factors are taken into account, including our existing footprint of stores, dynamics of the local market, and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, among other reasons."