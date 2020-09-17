Expand / Collapse search

VP Mike Pence to visit Wisconsin, Minnesota on Sept. 24

Published 
Updated 6 hours ago
Mike Pence
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Wisconsin and Minnesota for a bus tour on Thursday, Sept. 24. 

Beginning in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the Vice President will visit Midwest Manufacturing and deliver remarks at a Made In America event, focusing on the importance of manufacturing in the United States. 

Following, Vice President Pence will visit Minneapolis, Minnesota. There, the Vice President will participate in a Cops for Trump listening session.

Later that evening, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.

Additional details about the Vice President’s trip are forthcoming.

