VP Mike Pence to visit Wisconsin, Minnesota on Sept. 24

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Wisconsin and Minnesota for a bus tour on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Beginning in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the Vice President will visit Midwest Manufacturing and deliver remarks at a Made In America event, focusing on the importance of manufacturing in the United States.

Following, Vice President Pence will visit Minneapolis, Minnesota. There, the Vice President will participate in a Cops for Trump listening session.

Later that evening, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.

Additional details about the Vice President’s trip are forthcoming.