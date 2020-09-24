VP Mike Pence campaigns in Eau Claire, focuses on manufacturing

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Wisconsin and Minnesota for a bus tour on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Vice President Mike Pence visits manufacturing facility in Eau Claire

Beginning in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the Vice President visited Midwest Manufacturing and delivered remarks at a Made In America event, focusing on the importance of manufacturing in the United States.

Following, Vice President Pence will visit Minneapolis, Minnesota. There, the Vice President will participate in a Cops for Trump listening session.

Later Thursday evening, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.

Biden for President Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield released the following statement on Vice President Pence’s visit to Wisconsin:

“This week, Wisconsin passed the grim milestone of 100,000 positive COVID-19 cases — and there’s no end in sight. Infection rates are skyrocketing, tens of thousands of workers have lost their jobs while tens of thousands more have dropped out of the labor force completely, small businesses have permanently closed, parents are anxious about sending their kids back to school — all because President Trump and Vice President Pence still have no plan to get the virus under control. And in the midst of it all, this administration is in court trying to rip health insurance away from tens of millions of Americans and eliminate protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

“The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher for Wisconsin or our country. We desperately need real leadership in the White House, and that’s exactly what Joe Biden is offering. Not only does Joe Biden have a plan to confront the pandemic and ensure every American has access to affordable health care, he’ll restore the middle class, invest in Wisconsin manufacturing, and help us build back better than before.”