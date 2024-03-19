Voter incompetency records; should WI counties release them?

article

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will decide if counties must release voter incompetency records.

The Wisconsin Voters Alliance sued Walworth County’s register in probate in 2022 seeking records indicating a judge has found someone incompetent to vote. The group has alleged that the number of ineligible voters doesn't match tallies on the the state's public voter database.

The 2nd District Court of Appeals held the records are public and the county must release them with birthdates and case numbers redacted.

The county’s register in probate, Kristina Secord, asked the Supreme Court to review that ruling. The court issued a two-page order Tuesday afternoon saying it would take the case. The order offered no other details beyond mandating that the first briefs be filed within 30 days.

The Wisconsin Voters Alliance brought two failed lawsuits seeking to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 victory.