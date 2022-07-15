Vote underway: We Energies’ safe digging campaign

Voting is underway to select the next star of We Energies’ safe digging campaign! The winner will help promote an important safety message: Doggone it! Call 811 at least three days before you dig.



We Energies customers submitted pictures of their adorable pups, the top pups were picked, and we are down to 10 finalists.

Now, you have the paw-some responsibility of voting for the ulti-mutt winner. You can vote as many times as you’d like between now and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 24.