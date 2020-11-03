Volunteers begin process of counting absentee ballots in Milwaukee

Volunteers began counting absentee ballots in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Nov. 3. Results are not expected until the early morning Wednesday.

The ballot-counting machines at Milwaukee’s Central Counting Facility can count 1,200-2,000 ballots per hour. There are three shifts of volunteers, counters, and observers — 400 total.

"The real winners in all of this have been our early voters," Mayor Tom Barrett said. "We’ve had historic voters turnout."

If your absentee ballot needs to be returned in the city of Milwaukee, you have until 7:30 Election Night to put it in a dropbox.

If you are voting in-person--poll workers will be wearing PPE. You are asked to wear a mask.

There are multiple livestreams from the City of Milwaukee’s central count facility. Watch the streams here:

Voter Guide for Wisconsin: What you need to know

Much of the information below is provided by myvote.wi.gov -- but we have isolated it for ease of use.

How to register to vote or check your voter registration

Before you can start the registration process, the state first needs to first check to be sure that you are not already registered to vote. CLICK HERE to begin that process. If you are already registered, you can use MyVote to update your name or the address the state has on file for you.

How to find your polling station

Your assigned polling place is based on where you live. CLICK HERE to find your polling place. When you are on the site, you will be able to:

View your polling place’s hours and get directions

See what will be on your next ballot

Find your next local election

Learn about absentee voting if you can’t get to your polling place

When are the polls open?

The polls in Wisconsin are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 8 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close is to be allowed to cast their ballot.

Photo ID

Most Wisconsin voters must show an acceptable photo ID when voting at the polls on Election Day or by absentee ballot. There are some exceptions for absentee voters. CLICK HERE to a list of frequently asked questions about photo ID.

You can find detailed information on Photo ID and the exceptions to the law at http://bringit.wi.gov​.