Things to see and do in September with Visit Milwaukee

Fall is slowly starting to creep in, and there's plenty to see and do in Milwaukee in September!

Ian Thompson from Visit Milwaukee joined FOX6 WakeUp with all the details.

Events:

TosaFest Presented by JJB Home

Saturday, Sept. 7

TosaFest 2024, presented by JJB Home: Featuring live music on 3 stages, 5 beer gardens, KidsFest, Food Court, Vendor Market, unique TosaFest Experiences, Oktoberfest with Draft & Vessel, a Spritzgarden with The Village Cheese Shop, and more!

Bands include Mark Croft Band, Ben Mulwana and the Village and Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound.

The Big Bounce America

Sept. 6 - Sept. 8 at the Summerfest grounds

Now covering an area of over 24,000 sq. ft. and standing 32 ft. tall at its highest point, this inflatable goliath is The World’s Largest Bounce House.

Inside, you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops beside fun, friendly, oversized characters of various colors, shapes, and sizes for those all-important Instagram moments.

At the center of this dreamland is a custom-built stage where the resident DJ really turns up the party by playing music tailored to each age group while hosting games and competitions.

Everyone is invited to enjoy the experience as sessions are organized by age, ranging from tiny tots to adult-only sessions. This is the place to really kick those shoes off and let loose!

Elegant Farmer Autumn Harvest Festival

Sept. 7 - Oct. 27 at the The Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago

Whether you’re continuing a family tradition or starting a new one this fall, The Elegant Farmer offers a family-fun farm experience.

Everyone is welcome to the orchard to pick from our 12 varieties of apples right from the tree or selecting the prefect pumpkins from the patch. Enjoy beautiful fall colors aboard a tractor-pulled hayride, pony ride or train ride.

The East Troy Electric Railroad’s turn-of-the-century train departs from and returns to The Elegant Farmer Depot. Come try our 5-acre, family-friendly farm scene corn maze.

While visiting, indulge with our delicious specialty foods, including cider, make-your-own caramel apple, cider donuts, pulled pork and chili and more. Hope to see you in the orchard.

Fromm Petfest Presented By Yutka Fence

Sept. 21 at Henry Maier Festival Park

Now celebrating 11 years, Petfest attendees can count on the return of fan-favorite attractions they know and love, including dock diving, lure and agility courses, the Doggie Dash speed trial, open play at the Petfest Dog Park, and Adoption Avenue, which hosts dozens of animal-related non-profits.

New for this year, Petfest will also feature an expanded Splash Zone and a new, small-dog-only Lure Course. Human attendees can expect live entertainment throughout the day, shopping, games, activities, and plenty of festival food and drink.

Doors Open 2024

Sept. 28 – Sept. 29

Presented by Historic Milwaukee, Doors Open Milwaukee is a public celebration of Milwaukee’s neighborhoods, architecture, and history. This event offers behind the scenes tours of commercial buildings, art galleries, urban gardens and more throughout Milwaukee’s downtown and neighborhoods.

Dry Creek Wine Dinner

Sept. 9 at Vault.

Experience an exquisite five-course wine dinner curated by Noble Catering & Events, each course paired with exceptional wines from Dry Creek Vineyard.

Known for their deep-rooted passion for both winemaking and sailing, Dry Creek Vineyard brings a unique touch to every glass.

Delight in a night where gourmet dishes meet the distinctive, sailing-inspired wines of Dry Creek, creating an unforgettable evening of flavor and elegance.