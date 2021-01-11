VISIT Milwaukee launches Giving Fest to support hospitality industry
MILWAUKEE - VISIT Milwaukee announced on Monday, Jan. 11 the first-ever virtual Giving Fest.
A news release says Giving Fest is a series of over 50 virtual events that celebrate and, most importantly, support Milwaukee’s hospitality community, which has been devasted by the economic effects of the pandemic.
VISIT Milwaukee is showing its support by giving $50,000 to eligible participating local hospitality companies -- and encouraging locals to show their support by attending as many Giving Fest events as they can.
VISIT Milwaukee President and CEO Peggy Williams-Smith issued the following statement:
"The last 12 months have been nothing short of devastating for many of Milwaukee’s hospitality businesses. Thousands of hospitality workers are still unemployed, and many businesses are on the brink of closure as we head into what are usually the slowest months of the year. It’s for these reasons that we wanted to create this opportunity to directly impact hospitality businesses while encouraging the public to support them, too. No matter where you live, we hope all who love Milwaukee enjoy as many Giving Fest events as possible."
Milwaukeeans and those who love Milwaukee will be able to take a cooking class with their favorite chef, see a virtual performance from Milwaukee’s myriad arts groups, take behind-the-scenes tours of Milwaukee icons, and explore more of Milwaukee safely from home.
Here's what you need to know:
- All Giving Fest events will take place from Jan. 15 through Feb. 28.
- Fifty Giving Fest events hosted by VISIT Milwaukee partners and Milwaukee County hospitality businesses will receive $1,000 directly from VISIT Milwaukee. The $1,000 prizes will be given to the first 50 events loaded to Milwaukee365.com, VISIT Milwaukee’s free community calendar, beginning Jan. 15.
- All participating events will be entered to win a grand prize of $5,000 from VISIT Milwaukee.
- There is no cost for businesses to participate in Giving Fest.
- To encourage the fun in a safe manner, all Giving Fest events will be virtual.
- All Giving Fest events will be ticketed or by donation. After all, these events are supposed to raise funds to help these businesses through some of their darkest months.