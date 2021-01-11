VISIT Milwaukee launches Giving Fest to support hospitality industry

article

VISIT Milwaukee announced on Monday, Jan. 11 the first-ever virtual Giving Fest.

A news release says Giving Fest is a series of over 50 virtual events that celebrate and, most importantly, support Milwaukee’s hospitality community, which has been devasted by the economic effects of the pandemic.

VISIT Milwaukee is showing its support by giving $50,000 to eligible participating local hospitality companies -- and encouraging locals to show their support by attending as many Giving Fest events as they can.

VISIT Milwaukee President and CEO Peggy Williams-Smith issued the following statement:

"The last 12 months have been nothing short of devastating for many of Milwaukee’s hospitality businesses. Thousands of hospitality workers are still unemployed, and many businesses are on the brink of closure as we head into what are usually the slowest months of the year. It’s for these reasons that we wanted to create this opportunity to directly impact hospitality businesses while encouraging the public to support them, too. No matter where you live, we hope all who love Milwaukee enjoy as many Giving Fest events as possible."

Milwaukeeans and those who love Milwaukee will be able to take a cooking class with their favorite chef, see a virtual performance from Milwaukee’s myriad arts groups, take behind-the-scenes tours of Milwaukee icons, and explore more of Milwaukee safely from home.

Here's what you need to know: