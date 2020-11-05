VISIT Milwaukee joins Stop the COVID Spread! Coalition

VISIT Milwaukee announced on Thursday, Nov. 5 that it has joined with nearly 100 other groups as part of the Stop the Spread! Coalition to amplify its call for safe practices.

A news release says the “Stop the Covid Spread!” coalition is a group of Wisconsin’s leading health care, business, education, and advocacy organizations which have all joined in a team effort to urge the public to step up and take preventive measures seriously so that we can all continue to safely participate in Wisconsin’s economy. The coalition now includes nearly 100 Wisconsin organizations.

The coalition released its third public education announcement this week, featuring a frontline nurse in Appleton.

VISIT Milwaukee President and CEO Peggy Williams-Smith issued the following statement in the release:

"For months, we've been asking our community to do everything it can to stop the spread of COVID-19. But now that the pandemic in Wisconsin has worsened, we're pleading with citizens to take easy, preventive measures like handwashing, wearing a mask, and social distancing. If we can all make these sacrifices now, our community and its businesses can work to rebuild sooner. I hope you'll join me in encouraging your friends and neighbors to do the same."

