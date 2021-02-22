Virtual field trips thanks to the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Don't you miss traveling? Think of all the places you might have gone this past year were it not for the pandemic.

But some students in Menomonee Falls have traveled to the globe this school year--and have always made it home in time for dinner.

Confined to the classrooms, the pandemic has changed a lot and field trips are out of the equation.

Amy Waldoch

"It’s definitely been different and a year like no other," Amy Waldoch said.

The second-grade teacher at Ben Franklin Elementary School still wants to take kids on a journey to learn.

"They’ve been doing different workshops from all over the world," she said.

Groups of students get the sense of an excursion — virtually.

"The students have made bracelets from Africa, they have learned origami from Japan, made little dolls from Latvia — they’ve just been loving it," Waldoch said.

Designing an uteo made from wild grass in Africa, the instructions come from a native herself.

"The students interact with artists from one of these countries, they teach them a craft a little bit about their country," she said.

And send authentic materials and kits for hands-on learning thanks to the Betty Brinn Children's Museum

"We are a high touch, very hands-on and interactive place, so we had to think about how to take a closed museum and take it to schools in a safe way," Bill Pariso of the museum said.

A creative, tangible way, while keeping kids engaged and exploring...

"It just gives them something different and fun to look forward to during this difficult time," Waldoch said.

The program is made possible through a connect and learn grant from the Betty Brinn Children's Museum and is available for anyone.

For details on how to take part, visit their website.