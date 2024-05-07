Viral video shows Milwaukee paletero's cart knocked over

A viral video shows a group of people knocking over a man's ice cream cart over the weekend.

Street vendors say it’s an issue that is opening up an even bigger issue impacting these workers in the community.

The video has been making its rounds on social media, showing a Milwaukee paletero getting his cart knocked over by a group of people on Sunday, May 5.

The video has saddened Paleteria Yayo owner Rene Adan, as it’s his employee being harassed.

"I wish I was there to help Ricardo, who is being targeted," Adan said.

Adan said Ricardo is okay, and that those responsible did apologize to him. But it's an ongoing issue Adan said needs a solution.

"This year alone, several of my employees have been assaulted, beaten up, or robbed," Adan said. The only problem is that none of it has been caught on camera."

Over the years, he has worked closely with police to help support his employees, but stresses that more needs to be done.

"We've been talking to the county about this and looking for effective ways to help prevent these incidents," Adan said.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez said there will be an event at Mitchell Park Domes to raise awareness of safety issues facing ice cream cart vendors, and to help them out with donations from the public.

"We are looking to implement something that is going to protect street vendors on the county and city levels so I am meeting with some alder-people on Friday to discuss those options," he added.

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated parts of interviews used in this story from Spanish to English.