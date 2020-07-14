Violent felons, including Virginia killer, escape from detention center

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are looking for two violent felons who escaped from a Chesterfield County juvenile detention facility by choking a security staffer.



The authorities are looking for 20-year-old Jabar Taylor of Spotsylvania County and Rashad Williams, 18, of DC.









Taylor was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault, while Williams was serving time for robbery and malicious wounding.



The inmates reportedly used a cord to strangle the staffer, who lost consciousness.



Williams is an African-American, who stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 140 pounds. Taylor is an African-American, who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 138 pounds.



According to security personnel, this is the first escape Bon Air has had in 20 years.