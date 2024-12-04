The Brief A Milwaukee County board committee recommended a proposal to transition two museum properties to nonprofit management. If approved, it would affect the Villa Terrace and Charles Allis museums. Officials said the move could save the county more than $22 million in maintenance and operational costs over the next 18 years.



A Milwaukee County board committee recommended a proposal to transition two properties – the Charles Allis Art Museum and the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum – to nonprofit management, the county announced on Wednesday.

The county's Parks and Culture Committee, chaired by Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman, recommended the change. In a news release, the county said the move would preserve the landmarks while reducing the county's financial obligations.

If approved by the full county board later this month, officials said the move is expected to save Milwaukee County more than $22 million in maintenance and operational costs over the next 18 years.

Under the proposed agreements, the county said the Charles Allis and Villa Terrace Museums, Inc. (CAVT) will assume ownership and management of the Charles Allis Art Museum. The Friends of Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, Ltd. (FOVT) will take on similar responsibilities for the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum.

Charles Allis Museum

Both nonprofits will ensure continued public access to the museums, the county said, which have long been integral to Milwaukee's cultural fabric.

The proposed transition includes phased timelines:

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum will enter into a three-year lease at $1 per year. After three years, FOVT will have the option to purchase the property and collection for $1.

Charles Allis Art Museum will have a one-year lease at $1 per year, after which CAVT will assume ownership of the property and collection.

During the transition period, Milwaukee County would provide operational and capital funds for maintenance. The county could invest up to $2.32 million, total, for both museums.

Statement from Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman:

"This is a win-win for Milwaukee County and the community. We’re securing the long-term sustainability of the Villa Terrace and Charles Allis museums while easing the financial burden on taxpayers. This isn’t just about finances – it’s about preserving Milwaukee’s cultural legacy for future generations."

