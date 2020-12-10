Vigil held for man fatally shot in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward

Hundreds of people gathered near Water and Buffalo in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward on Thursday night, Dec. 10 to pay their respects to Andre Nicholson.

Nicholson, 24, was shot and killed near there early Sunday morning, Dec. 6 after leaving a bar.

Andre Nicholson

The suspected shooter is a 23-year-old firefighter; because he has not yet been criminally charged, FOX6 News is not naming him or his department.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Nicholson has already raised more than $30,000. If you would like to contribute CLICK HERE.