VIDEO: Stoughton salter slides, icy roadways cause hazardous conditions

A Ring video camera at a residence in Stoughton captured a scary scene on Tuesday morning, Feb. 22.

The driver of a salt truck that was in the neighborhood may have been caught off guard – when the entire rig started sliding down the roadway. Eventually it stopped when the truck hit a curb.

Much of southern Wisconsin was coping with icing conditions on roadways, which made for extremely hazardous travel on untreated roadways.

