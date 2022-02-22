Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Stoughton salter slides, icy roadways cause hazardous conditions

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Stoughton salter slides on slick roads, captured by Ring video camera

A Ring video camera captured a salter in Stoughton sliding on the extremely icy conditions on roadways there Tuesday morning, Feb. 22.

STOUGHTON, Wis. - A Ring video camera at a residence in Stoughton captured a scary scene on Tuesday morning, Feb. 22.

The driver of a salt truck that was in the neighborhood may have been caught off guard – when the entire rig started sliding down the roadway. Eventually it stopped when the truck hit a curb.

Much of southern Wisconsin was coping with icing conditions on roadways, which made for extremely hazardous travel on untreated roadways.

