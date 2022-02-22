VIDEO: Stoughton salter slides, icy roadways cause hazardous conditions
STOUGHTON, Wis. - A Ring video camera at a residence in Stoughton captured a scary scene on Tuesday morning, Feb. 22.
The driver of a salt truck that was in the neighborhood may have been caught off guard – when the entire rig started sliding down the roadway. Eventually it stopped when the truck hit a curb.
Much of southern Wisconsin was coping with icing conditions on roadways, which made for extremely hazardous travel on untreated roadways.
