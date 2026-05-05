Video: Oak Creek police officer injured as fleeing suspect takes off

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of injuring an Oak Creek police officer. Prosecutors said he backed up with his car door open, pinning the officer. Oak Creek PD has released video that captured what happened.



The Oak Creek Police Department released video Tuesday from an incident during which prosecutors said a fleeing suspect injured an officer. That suspect has now been taken into custody.

Man charged, arrested

In court:

Antonio McAfee, 31, is charged with one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer and resisting an officer. Court records show a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

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Oak Creek police said McAfee was arrested with help from the FBI, Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force on Monday, May 4.

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The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, an Oak Creek officer saw a silver Subaru without plates at the Red Roof Inn near 13th and College. McAfee ignored the officer and tried to unlock the car, causing the alarms to go off. He went back inside the hotel and later returned with an unidentified woman.

The complaint went on to say the woman stepped between McAfee and the officer. McAfee then got into the driver’s seat and reversed the Subaru toward the officer's squad with the driver’s door open. The officer and woman were pinned behind the open door between the two cars. The officer suffered a broken toe.

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McAfee provided Red Roof Inn with his ID, the complaint said, and police determined he was the same person seen in surveillance video.

In a Facebook post, the police department called on the woman involved to turn herself in.