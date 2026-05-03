Oak Creek officer injured, man wanted after fleeing scene

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The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of injuring an Oak Creek police officer. Court records show a warrant was issued for the 31-year-old's arrest. Prosecutors said he backed up with his car door open, pinning the officer.



A Milwaukee man is accused of injuring an Oak Creek police officer while fleeing a scene in April.

In court:

Court records show an arrest warrant was issued for 31-year-old Antonio McAfee on May 1. He is charged with one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer and resisting an officer.

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The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, an Oak Creek officer saw a silver Subaru without plates at the Red Roof Inn near 13th and College. McAfee ignored the officer and tried to unlock the car, causing the alarms to go off. He went back inside the hotel and later returned with an unidentified woman.

The complaint went on to say the woman stepped between McAfee and the officer. McAfee then got into the driver’s seat and reversed the Subaru toward the officer's squad with the driver’s door open. The officer and woman were pinned behind the open door between the two cars. The officer suffered a broken toe.

McAfee provided Red Roof Inn with his ID, the complaint said, and police determined he was the same person seen in surveillance video.