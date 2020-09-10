Video: MPD seeks to ID suspects in shooting near 5th and Walnut

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating suspects wanted in a shooting near 5th and Walnut around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Officials say suspect #1 and suspect #2 approached the victim’s vehicle and fired several shots subsequently striking the occupants of the vehicle. Both suspects entered the suspect vehicle that was driven by suspect #3 and fled the scene.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, African American, with a thin build, a medium complexion, and long dreads. Officials say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants -- and armed with a handgun.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African American, with a stocky build and a medium complexion. Officials say he was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored shorts. He was also armed with a handgun.

Suspect #3 is described as a male, African American, with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Shooting near 5th and Walnut, Milwaukee

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2012-2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV with a sunroof, black rims, and dark tinted windows.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

