Video: Mequon hoops team evacuates Ohio tournament after shooting

Attendees of a Midwest youth basketball tournament in Ohio -- including a team from Mequon -- evacuated after a shooting in the facility's parking lot Saturday, April 17.

A FOX6 News photojournalist was at the tournament and captured video that shows a first-hand account of the chaotic moments.

According to online dispatch records from the Sandusky Police Department, the victim called 911 around noon eastern time, reporting that he had been shot at the Cedar Point Sports Center.

The Midwest Hoops Circuit, being held at the facility over the three-day weekend, included teams for grades 3-11 from across the midwest.

Everyone from the Mequon team was OK, and the tournament continued after a slight delay.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.