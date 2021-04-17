Expand / Collapse search

Video: Mequon hoops team evacuates Ohio tournament after shooting

Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Video shows evacuation of Ohio basketball tournament after shooting

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some viewers. Attendees of a Midwest youth basketball tournament in Ohio -- including a team from Mequon -- evacuated after a shooting in the facility's parking lot Saturday, April 17.

SANDUSKY, Ohio - Attendees of a Midwest youth basketball tournament in Ohio -- including a team from Mequon -- evacuated after a shooting in the facility's parking lot Saturday, April 17. 

A FOX6 News photojournalist was at the tournament and captured video that shows a first-hand account of the chaotic moments.

According to online dispatch records from the Sandusky Police Department, the victim called 911 around noon eastern time, reporting that he had been shot at the Cedar Point Sports Center.

The Midwest Hoops Circuit, being held at the facility over the three-day weekend, included teams for grades 3-11 from across the midwest.

Everyone from the Mequon team was OK, and the tournament continued after a slight delay.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee police: Man shot, killed near 49th and Meinecke
slideshow

Milwaukee police: Man shot, killed near 49th and Meinecke

Police are investigating a homicide that happened near 49th and Meinecke around 7:50 p.m. Friday. 

Milwaukee man shot, robbed near 6th and North: police
slideshow

Milwaukee man shot, robbed near 6th and North: police

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a robbery near 6th and North on Saturday afternoon, April 17.

DA: Fond du Lac man faces 200+ years in prison for 2018 shooting
slideshow

DA: Fond du Lac man faces 200+ years in prison for 2018 shooting

Delaney Watt, 33, of Fond du Lac faces more than 200 years in prison for a 2018 shooting.