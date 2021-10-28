Video: Man punches woman in face on crowded subway

An apoplectic man punched a woman in the face in the middle of a crowded subway car right after she told him to take a "chill pill," according to a social media video, which has garnered millions of views.

The video shows the man towering over the woman, who had been sitting down, to apparently repeat herself.

"Say it to my face now — tell me to take a chill pill, say the word 'chill pill,'" he yells.

The woman, now standing, says, "Chill pill."

The man then pops her in the face with a right hook.

Some people in the subway car gasp but no one appears to really do anything about it.

The brave woman retains her composure as the man yells at her, "Mind your business, say it again" and then begins screaming at the whole car.

"When I'm standing on the train, move out the way," he yells.

The TikTok user who posted the video wrote that the man was already angry when he boarded the train, telling people to get out of his and his kids' way.

"All she said was he needs a chill pill & his kids repeated it to him and it was just up from there," the posted wrote.

