Video: I-794 crash, vehicles against freeway wall; federal agent rescued

The Brief Two vehicles were left piled up against a retaining wall on I-794 on Monday morning, Dec. 8. Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies helped rescue a woman from one of the vehicles, who's a federal agent. No one was injured.



New body camera footage just released shows Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies racing to help a federal agent whose vehicle is dangling over a bridge.

Crash on I-794

What we know:

Video shows deputies breaking out the back window of the vehicle to help a woman — a federal agent — crawl out through the back.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Monday morning (Dec. 8) on I-794 eastbound at 2nd Street.

Both vehicles were pushed up against the retaining wall with wheels from both vehicles hanging over the edge.

The driver of the striking vehicle says a vehicle swerved in front of him — causing him to crash into the agent's car.

He will be cited. No one was hurt.