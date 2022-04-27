Video captures 16-year-old car thief jumping out of moving vehicle during police chase

Dramatic video captured the moment a police car chase went sideways when the 16-year-old suspect jumped out of a moving vehicle in suburban Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday morning.

Police say they arrested a juvenile who was caught driving a stolen car on April 27 at approximately 1:15 am.

the 16-year-old led police on a chase through the city prompting authorities to deploy stop sticks moments before the thief jumped out of the moving vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

The footage captures police chasing the car until it swerves into the side of the road as the driver leaps from the passenger window from the driver’s seat.

The suspect violently hits the ground as the car continues to roll several feet down the road. Police say the driver was wearing a neck brace at the time of the incident.

Police said the driver, a 16-year-old with a recent history of stolen vehicle arrests, was arrested on stolen property charges and taken to a nearby hospital for "minor injuries." Police said the driver had on a neck brace from an injury he sustained during a recent accident in another stolen vehicle.

Storyful contributed to this report.