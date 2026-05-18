Video: Brookfield police chase after suspect following threat complaint

Brookfield police officers chased after a suspect following a threat complaint, later finding him hiding in a field. And the whole incident was caught on bodycam video.

Incident details

What we know:

This incident began on Sunday morning, May 17, when City of Brookfield officers responded to Brookfield Square for a complaint of a person threatening to kill the victim.

Officers found the suspect walking on the sidewalk. When officers tried to get him to stop, he ran off.

Officers ran after the suspect and eventually found him in a nearby field and took him into custody.