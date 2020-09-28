Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: 3-legged bear takes Diet Coke from Central Florida garage

The bear frequents the Longwood neighborhood.

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A thirsty bear on the prowl ended up in a garage, swiping a Diet Coke from a Central Florida resident.

The three-legged bear walked into an open garage just off Markham Woods Road in Longwood on Monday about 8:30 a.m.

He picked up a two-liter Diet Coke with his teeth and tried to carry it away.

Bear grabs Diet Coke bottle from Central Florida garage

This bear is seen regularly in these neighborhoods. 

