Vice President Kamala Harris UW visit; part of month-long college tour

article

Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a stop at University of Wisconsin soon as part of a month-long college tour across the nation, the White House announced Thursday, Sept. 7.

The vice president is set to visit about a dozen campuses in seven states for the "Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour." The White House explained on Thursday that she plans to discuss issues that disproportionately affect young people, including reproductive health, gun safety, climate action, and more.

The details of when she will visit the Madison campus were not released.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Harris plans to visit Hampton University on Sept. 14, North Carolina A&T on Sept. 15, and Morehouse College on Sept. 26. Vice President Harris will also stop at College of Southern Nevada and Northern Arizona University, but dates and details of the tours were not posted.