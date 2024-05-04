Expand / Collapse search

VFW Day of Service 'Fill the Humvee' food drive in Oconomowoc

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 4, 2024 7:58am CDT
Oconomowoc VFW Post food drive

VFW Post 2260 is hosting the 'Fill the Humvee' food drive benefiting the Oconomowoc Food Pantry.

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - In honor of 2024 National VFW Day of Service, VFW Post 2260 in Oconomowoc is hosting the "Fill the Humvee" food drive benefiting the Oconomowoc Food Pantry on Saturday, May 4.

The goal of the event is to collect donations to support individuals and families in need within the local community.

It starts at 9 a.m. at the post building at 830 E. Wisconsin Ave. in Oconomowoc. There will also be teams at various businesses around the city with food bins.

To learn more about the VFW Day of Service, click here.

