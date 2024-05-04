VFW Day of Service 'Fill the Humvee' food drive in Oconomowoc

In honor of 2024 National VFW Day of Service, VFW Post 2260 in Oconomowoc is hosting the "Fill the Humvee" food drive benefiting the Oconomowoc Food Pantry on Saturday, May 4.

The goal of the event is to collect donations to support individuals and families in need within the local community.

It starts at 9 a.m. at the post building at 830 E. Wisconsin Ave. in Oconomowoc. There will also be teams at various businesses around the city with food bins.

