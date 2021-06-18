Veterans Park swan boats lighted for evening rentals

article

Get ready to swan-dive into Veterans Park for a little while longer!

Wheel Fun Rentals announced Friday, June 18 it will be extending its hours at the Veterans Park Boat Rentals location and now offers night-time, LED-illuminated swan boat rentals on the lagoon.

A news release indicates visitors can now enjoy the iconic swan boats seven nights a week with the new LED lights mounted on the sides of the neck of the swans. Night-time rentals will be available from sunset until 10 p.m. daily – effectively immediately.

For those ages 18 and older, pricing starts at $11 per hour and $6 per hour for those 17 and younger. No reservations are required.

For more information about Swan Boat Night Rides or Wheel Fun Rentals at Veterans Park in Milwaukee, visit wheelfunrentals.com/Swan-Night-Rides.