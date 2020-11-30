Versiti Blood Centers seeks blood donations on Giving Tuesday

Versiti Blood Centers is asking community members to commit to giving a donation of blood on Dec.1 -- which is Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving that celebrates generosity and community impact.

A news release says every two seconds, someone needs life-saving blood to survive. While medical technology has provided many life-saving discoveries over the years, there still is no substitute for blood, making it essential to hospitals every day of the year.

One donation of blood takes less than an hour and can help save up to three lives. Although blood is typically used by a patient within 24 to 48 hours of being donated, it can be safely stored for 42 days until it’s needed.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be in place, including social distancing and mandatory masks. COVID-19 antibody tests are being performed on all donations as part of Versiti’s standard testing. The test will inform the donor if they have antibodies reflective of a prior COVID-19 infection.

On December 1, Giving Tuesday, the public is asked to visit versiti.org/give to commit to making a blood donation during this holiday season.