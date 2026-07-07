Venezuela earthquakes: Milwaukee volunteers load donated relief supplies
MILWAUKEE - Two devastating earthquakes in late June have left more than 3,500 people dead and nearly 17,000 injured in Venezuela.
In Milwaukee, volunteers are continuing to step up and support ongoing recovery efforts.
Loading donated supplies
What we know:
Volunteers are gathering at Milwaukee’s Blessed Sacrament School on Tuesday, July 7, to load donated relief supplies for Venezuela earthquake victims.
Supplies will be loaded into a truck located in the parking lot behind Blessed Sacrament School. The truck’s departure time will be dependent on how many volunteers show up to help.
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Earthquakes in Venezuela
The backstory:
Two massive earthquakes struck Venezuela back-to-back late Wednesday, June 24.
On Wednesday evening, a 7.2 magnitude quake struck Venezuela, followed by a magnitude 7.5 just 39 seconds later.
The quakes toppled buildings in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, and beyond.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and FOX Television Stations coverage of the earthquakes.