The Brief The death toll from two earthquakes in Venezuela has topped 1,400. In Milwaukee, a group collected donations to provide relief for families on Saturday. A organizers said her friend died after her building collapsed in the earthquakes.



The death toll from two earthquakes in Venezuela has topped 1,400 with an estimated 69,000 people still missing.

Earthquakes in Venezuela

The backstory:

The initial earthquakes registered at 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, and there have been more than 400 aftershocks since then. Meanwhile, neighbors in Milwaukee are doing their part to provide relief for families affected.

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Milwaukee relief effort

Local perspective:

Organizers told FOX6 News the generosity was nonstop since doors opened Saturday morning, all to collect basic needs for those impacted by the tragedy in Venezuela.

On Historic Mitchell Street, all hands were on deck as neighbors dropped bags filled with clothes, emergency care items and toiletries. People boxed up the items to send off to families in Venezuela.

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"Wipes, Pampers that we have, so many things that we have collected," said organizer Ana Gilmond. "There is no infrastructure there, so people are struggling."

Gilmond helped organize the disaster relief collection site at Voces de la Frontera's headquarters Saturday.

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"We all feel devastated, and we thought, ‘We have to get together in order to to help,’" she said. "We might be far, but our heart is there right now."

Gilmond said she is thinking of families and her friend who died after her building collapsed during the back-to-back earthquakes. It's a labor of love that has brought dozens of donations to the site from folks like Alex Wenzel and her mother, Deb Smith.

"Just saw images of people being pulled out of the rubble and leaving little dogs," said Wenzel. "If there's something you can do, why not do it?"

Group collects donations for Venezuela earthquake relief at Voces de la Frontera headquarters in Milwaukee

"Out of the hopelessness, I know that when we take action in this collective way, we're all helping each other," Smith said.

It's a simple gesture they hope will make a difference. As organizers work to pack up and load donations overseas, Gilmond has a message:

"Fuerza, be strong – we're here for you," she said.

Upcoming relief drive

What you can do:

This earthquake relief drive will continue at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 41st and Oklahoma. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday and continuing through Friday, July 3.

Desired items include non-perishable foods and cases of water, temporary household needs like new batteries and blankets, and hygiene products like toilet paper and toothpaste.