Milwaukee vehicle thefts; Donovan plan unveiled to combat crime

Bob Donovan, candidate for Milwaukee mayor, unveiled on Monday, March 21 his three-pronged plan to deal with vehicle thefts in the city.

The former alderman is proposing a three-pronged attack on the car thefts. He calls it his Prevention,

Apprehension & Prosecution Plan. Donovan wants to use "high-technology tracking devices to track stolen cars, while also establishing a mobile Strike Force to apprehend them. This Strike Force will be charged with the swift apprehension of offenders and timely return of stolen vehicles to their rightful owners," a news release says.

Donovan also proposes to create a co-op program where manufacturers and insurance companies pay some if not all the cost for the vehicle modifications, which will prevent thousands of cars from being stolen every year in Milwaukee.

Bob Donovan

