Vehicle strikes bicyclist; Milwaukee police arrest driver

A vehicle struck a bicyclist near 41st and Fond du Lac Avenue around midnight on Monday, Sept. 13, police say.

Officials were dispatched to the scene – and found a 33-year-old Milwaukee man who suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene – and was taken into custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.