Vehicle pursuit on city's northwest side, 1 arrested: police
MILWAUKEE - Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit that started near Bradley and Granville on the city's northwest side early Sunday afternoon, Sept. 12. It happened around 1:10 p.m.
MPD officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempt to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended near 76th and Good Hope.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested after a foot pursuit.
This is currently being investigated.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Advertisement