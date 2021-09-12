Vehicle pursuit on city's northwest side, 1 arrested: police

Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit that started near Bradley and Granville on the city's northwest side early Sunday afternoon, Sept. 12. It happened around 1:10 p.m.

MPD officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempt to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended near 76th and Good Hope.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested after a foot pursuit.

This is currently being investigated.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News