Vehicle crashes into Milwaukee building; medical examiner called to scene
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene of a crash on Milwaukee's north side on Wednesday morning, Oct. 15.
What we know:
The crash happened near 35th and Locust around 2:20 a.m.
FOX6 crews on scene saw a vehicle that had crashed into the side of a building. The building appears to be an MCTS garage.
35th and Locust, Milwaukee
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.
FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.
